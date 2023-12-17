Govt planning to do farming in African countries: Haryana CM

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government prioritises the welfare of the farmers, giving compensation to those affected by floods. Additionally, farmers who replanted crops have been compensated Rs 7,000 per acre. The previous government used to compensate farmers for crop damage caused by natural disasters with Rs 10,000 per acre, which has now been increased to Rs 15,000 per acre.



Khattar was interacting with the farmers through audio conferencing under the ‘CM ki Vishesh Charcha’ programme on Saturday.

The chief minister said that the state government is in talks with African countries to explore opportunities for Haryana farmers to cultivate there.

Moreover, Khattar highlighted that in the past nine years the state government has disbursed Rs 11,000 crores to farmers, including the pending Rs 269 crore from the previous government.

A ‘Kshatipurti Portal’ was started to ensure transparency in assessing losses from natural calamities. Furthermore, biomass projects are being introduced in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Fatehabad, and Jind to generate electricity from stubble, with a capacity of 30 MW.

On August 10, 2022, PM Modi inaugurated the 2G Ethanol Plant at Panipat Refinery.