Govt orders property damage assessment in shelling-hit Poonch

Poonch/Jammu: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday called for a detailed assessment of the property damaged in Poonch, the border district worst hit by the Pakistani shelling between May 7 and 10, an official said.

Twenty persons, including some security personnel, lost their lives and over 50 others were injured in cross-border shelling in the district with a large number of houses, religious places and commercial buildings damaged along with dozens of private vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Vikas Kundal, on Sunday visited several areas of the town affected by the recent cross-border shelling and directed the authorities concerned to conduct a detailed assessment of property damage and submit comprehensive reports promptly.

During the visit, Kundal inspected Qazi Mohra, Dungus, Sarain, district police lines, district court complex, Jamia Zia Ul Uloom, Geeta Bhawan, Kamsar, radio station, Gurudwara Singh Sabha and Kama Khan -- all of which suffered damage due to the shelling, an official spokesman said.