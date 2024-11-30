Govt order for Rs 10 cr grant to Maha Waqf Board withdrawn

MUMBAI: A day after issuing a government resolution (GR) for the release of Rs 10 crore funds to strengthen the state Waqf Board, the Maharashtra government on Friday withdrew the order amid opposition by the BJP.

State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik confirmed that the order has been withdrawn.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won the recent

state Assembly elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance, opposed the GR saying the decision was taken at the administrative level, and added that Waqf Board has no place in the Constitution.

Eknath Shinde is currently the caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the term of the 288-member legislative assembly ended on November 26.

On Thursday, the state government issued the GR, stating that the finance and planning department has approved a Rs 10 crore grant for strengthening the Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs (MSBW) headquartered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

When asked whether the GR was withdrawn, Saunik confirmed the development.

The development comes amid a row over the Centre’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill.