Govt okays Rs 1,912.99 cr additional disaster aid for 5 states, J&K

New Delhi: The Centre has approved Rs 1,912.99 crore in additional financial assistance to five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir affected by floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides and cyclone ‘Montha’ in 2025, an official statement said on Friday.

The decision was taken by a high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home minister Amit Shah, it said.

According to the statement, the five states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.

“Of the total amount, Rs 341.48 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 15.70 crore for Chhattisgarh, Rs 778.67 crore for Gujarat, Rs 288.39 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 158.41 crore for Nagaland and Rs 330.34 crore for Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

This assistance is over and above the funds already released to states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), it said.

During the Financial Year 2025-26, the Centre has released Rs 20,735 crore to 28 states under the SDRF and Rs 3,628.18 crore to 21 states under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), it said.

In addition, Rs 5,373.20 crore has been released to 23 states from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF), while Rs 1,189.56 crore has been provided to 21 states under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), it said.