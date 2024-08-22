Govt okays Rs 150 cr for glacial lake outburst flood risk mitigation programme

New Delhi: The Centre has approved a Rs 150-crore glacial lake outburst flood risk mitigation programme to be implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.



There are nearly 7,500 glacial lakes in the Indian Himalayas and the NDMA has finalised a list of 189 high-risk glacial lakes for mitigation measures to reduce the threat emanating from them, official sources said.

The central government has approved the NDMA’s National GLOF Risk Mitigation Programme amounting to Rs 150 crore for implementation in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, the sources said.

Various agencies, including the Central Water Commission, Geological Survey of India, North Eastern Space Application Centre, Indian Army, ITBP and an international agency are involved with the states in planning and implementing this programme.

There is a separate programme envisaged on the same lines for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.