Govt of scams running Haryana, says Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the state is presently being run not by a coalition government, but a government of scams, because every day some new scam of this government comes to light.



Hooda, while visiting Salasar Dham on Tuesday, received a warm welcome in different areas of Bhiwani including Loharu. People welcomed him with drums and flower garlands. On this occasion, Hooda reached the memorial of former Chief Minister late Chaudhary Bansilal and former minister late Chaudhary Surendra Singh and paid tribute to them. He also recalled the contribution of Chaudhary Bansi Lal in the development of Haryana. Hooda said that Chaudhary Bansilal’s contribution in the progress of Haryana can never be forgotten.