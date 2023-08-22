‘Govt of lies, division and loot running Haryana’

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the people of Haryana have made up their mind to oust the BJP-JJP government of lies, division and loot.



He said the Congress will form the government with full majority in the state, which will end the anti-people policies of the coalition.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Hooda said ninth ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme of the Congress in Hisar broke all records of the crowd despite the scorching heat and humid weather.

He said massive turnout of people, their passion and enthusiasm transformed the program ‘Vipak Aapke Samaksh’ into ‘Vikalp Aapke Samaksh’. Hooda thanked the public who reached the program and congratulated party workers for this successful event.

He said in the program ‘Vishwakarma Karigar Yojana’ was also announced for the craftsmen, along with 6000 pension to the elderly, OPS to the employees, 300 units of free electricity, distribution of 100-square yard plots and increasing the OBC creamy layer limit to 10 lakhs.

Talking about the Vishwakarma Karigar Yojana, Hooda said the artisans of BC (A) communities will be encouraged on the lines of Kesh Kala and Mati Kala Board under this scheme. He said the government would also ensure that artisans don’t have to pay more than 5% interests on their loans. Hooda further told that now he will do progarmme at the district level, and then hold programmes in all the 90 assembly segments of the state, along with State President Chaudhary Udaybhan. He said the ‘Jan Milan’ programs will continue in all the districts and the next program in this series is going to be held in Karnal on September 11.

He said that the presence of people in Congress programs is giving a clear indication of change in the state. “People have made up their mind to form the Congress government, because the BJP-JJP government is sitting in power by making hollow promises like doubling the income of farmers, giving roof to every head, giving full MSP, giving Rs 5100 pensions,” he said. “This government is engaged in creating a rift in the brotherhood and social harmony, somewhere in the name of caste and somewhere in the name of religion. People are being robbed by one scams after another. Due to this the development of the state has come to a standstill and the debt is increasing,” he added.

The former Chief Minister said that before 2014, Haryana was number one in terms of per capita income, investment, employment and law and order, but BJP-JJP has brought Haryana to the top in terms of unemployment, inflation, crime and misery. Responding to a question about cow, Hooda said that he himself is a cow devotee and even as the Chief Minister, he always used to give roti to the cow before going to the office.

“The BJP is doing politics only in the name of cow. Law and order system in the state has collapsed and this is why controversies regarding cow protection always keep coming to the fore,” he said. Speaking on the local problems of Rohtak, Hooda said that there is massive level corruption in the name of road construction in the district. He said the condition of roads in entire Haryana including Rohtak is pathetic, and the sewerage system has stopped. Even clean water is not available for drinking. Hooda expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of 9 soldiers due to an accident in a military vehicle in Ladakh. He paid tribute to the martyrs and extended condolences to the family members.