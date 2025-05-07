Govt notifies cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims

New Delhi: Road accident victims all over India will be entitled for cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for the first seven days at designated hospitals, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued on Tuesday.

According to a gazette notification, the (Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025) scheme has come into force with effect from May 5, 2025.

The scheme is aimed at reducing the number of deaths arising from road accidents every year due to delay in timely medical intervention.

“Any person being a victim of a road accident arising out of the use of a motor vehicle, occurring on any road, shall be entitled to cashless treatment in accordance with the provisions of this scheme,” the notification said.

The National Health Authority (NHA) shall be the implementing agency for the programme, in coordination with police, hospitals and State Health Agencies etc.

“The victim shall be entitled to cashless treatment at any designated hospital for an amount up to one lakh fifty thousand rupees per victim for a maximum period of seven days from the date of such accident,” it added. The treatment under this scheme at a hospital, other than a designated hospital, shall be for stabilisation purposes only.