Govt must provide security to Rohit Pawar: Sule amid questions after Ajit Pawar's air crash

Mumbai: NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Thursday demanded that the Maharashtra government provide security to her party MLA Rohit Pawar, noting that he has been raising concerns and questions in the wake of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash. In an X post, Sule said the January 28 plane crash in Pune's Baramati town, in which Ajit Pawar and four others were killed, has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, with people still in deep grief and numerous doubts and suspicions being expressed on social media. Rohit Pawar has been placing facts, issues and questions in a well-researched and thoughtful manner reflecting public sentiment, she said, stressing that people deserve clear answers from the authorities. "If the authorities delay in providing answers, the unease will only grow further. To prevent this from escalating, it is essential that the truth of the incident comes out before the public in a completely transparent manner," the Baramati Lok Sabha member said.

Emphasising that questioning the system is a constitutional right of every Indian citizen, Sule said Rohit Pawar was articulating the doubts and concerns in the minds of the people before the authorities. "It is extremely important that he is provided adequate security and the full responsibility to ensure his safety must be taken by the state government," she said. Rohit Pawar, a two-term MLA and nephew of Sule and late Ajit Pawar, held two press conferences recently and claimed there was reason to suspect sabotage in the air crash. He has demanded that Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu step down from his post until the probe into the plane crash is completed. The legislator has also claimed that the VSR company, whose Learjet plane carrying his uncle crashed in Pune's Baramati town last month, was being protected.