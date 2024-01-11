Govt MoU guarantees all states get slot to display tableau over three years

In a bid to address concerns over selection bias, the Indian government has assured all states and Union territories “equitable opportunity”== to showcase their tableaux at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path over the next three years. This assurance comes as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) finalised after consultations between states and the Defence Ministry. The three-year plan will ensure every state/UT is represented, irrespective of the ruling party.

The clarification follows criticism from Opposition-ruled states like Punjab and Karnataka, who raised concerns about the selection process after their tableaux were rejected.

Officials revealed that the consultative process for tableau selection began last May with a meeting between Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and state/UT officials. A three-year rolling plan was subsequently agreed upon to ensure every state and UT gets a chance to participate rotationally.

Following four rounds of expert committee meetings, 16 states and UTs were chosen for this year’s parade, adhering to the usual limit. Selected states/UTs for 2024 include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing criticism, Defence Ministry sources emphasised the “most transparent and consultative” nature of the selection process. They stated that both parade themes (“Viksit Bharat” and “Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka”) and selection guidelines were communicated to states beforehand.

According to the MoU, the three-year plan ensures every state/UT is represented, irrespective of the ruling party. The list of chosen states/UTs this year reflects this, with Opposition-ruled Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Meghalaya securing spots.

For states unable to showcase their tableaux on Kartavya Path, participation in the “Bharat Parv” event at the Red Fort is encouraged. This showcase occurring alongside Republic Day celebrations, highlights India’s cultural diversity. States/UTs like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Assam, and Uttarakhand will participate in Bharat Parv this year.

To maintain transparency, an expert committee composed of renowned artists from the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and Indian Council for Cultural Relations selects the tableaux each year. Additionally, a draft MoU was shared with all states/UTs for their feedback and to encourage public participation through platforms like MyGov.

Most states/UTs have already expressed their willingness to participate in all three years of the rolling plan. To promote fresh talent, the Ministry of Culture has empaneled 30 design and fabrication agencies through an open selection process, available for states/UTs to collaborate with.

This new system, based on consultations and a three-year rolling plan, aims to ensure equitable representation for all states and UTs during Republic Day celebrations, fostering a more inclusive and transparent approach to selecting tableaux.



