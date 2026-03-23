Govt making ‘sustained efforts’ to restore Punjab’s pristine glory: CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said the Punjab government is making sustained efforts to restore the state’s “pristine glory” across sectors, asserting that Punjab is once again moving towards vibrancy and holistic development.



Addressing a gathering during the Virasati Mela, the Chief Minister said such cultural fairs, once integral to Punjab’s identity, had declined due to the neglect of previous regimes. “Punjab has fallen many times but has risen again, and today the colours of a ‘Rangla Punjab’ are visible once again,” he said, adding that the government is committed to preserving the state’s rich heritage.

Mann highlighted that traditional performances like Giddha and Bhangra at such events reflect the true spirit of Punjab and help connect younger generations with their roots. He said pro-people initiatives are improving lives, with government jobs being provided on merit and canal water reaching even tail-end villages.

He noted that canal water is now being lifted to the sand dunes of Bathinda and infrastructure is being upgraded across the state. The Chief Minister also spoke about the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, which provides cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh to all 65 lakh families, irrespective of income, including government employees and pensioners.

Emphasising reforms, Mann said Punjab has ensured free healthcare through 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics and that nearly 90 per cent of households are receiving free electricity. He added that uninterrupted daytime power supply to farm tube wells during the paddy season marked a significant achievement.

On tackling drug abuse, he said promoting sports through initiatives like “Khedan Watan Punjab Dian” is key, alongside the “Yudh Nashean Virudh” campaign, which has intensified action against drug networks.