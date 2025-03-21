Govt launches sensitisation drive for heatwave prevention

New Delhi: In the wake of rising temperatures and with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing advisories to various regions, the Ayush Ministry has initiated a nationwide sensitisation drive through its network of institutions spread across the country.

The efforts aim to spread awareness about heatwave preventive measures.

Institutes and organisations under the Ministry of Ayush are conducting a range of activities to educate citizens about heatwave prevention, including awareness sessions, an official statement said.

The drive emphasises tips and traditional wellness practices backed up by scientific evidence to help citizens stay safe during extreme heatwave conditions, it stated.

The Jamnagar-based Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) has taken proactive steps to shield the local population from the damaging effects of warming temperatures.

As part of its ongoing commitment to public health, ITRA conducted a vital activity on March 20 to educate and protect residents, particularly those who visit its Outpatient Department (OPD) from the risks associated with heat epidemics, the statement said.

Educational pamphlets were dispersed throughout the ITRA Hospital and the surrounding area during the campaign.

These bilingual booklets provide important tips

and practical guidance on preventing heat-related illnesses, such as drinking lots of water, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours and recognising the early warning signs of heat stress.