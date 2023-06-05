Govt launches ‘Environmental Leadership Bootcamp’ for students

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards nurturing environmental consciousness among students by launching the “Environmental Leadership Bootcamp” for students in Delhi government schools.



This pilot project, initiated on June 1, 2023, aims to lay the foundation for a future large-scale climate change programme.

The “Environmental Leadership Bootcamp” adopts a holistic approach, exposing students to the knowledge and visionary thinking necessary to tackle environmental challenges and foster climate sensitivity.

The bootcamp comprises a diverse range of courses and expert-led sessions covering essential topics such as climate science, air pollution, water conservation, and socio-economic factors. Students will not only gain theoretical knowledge but also delve into practical aspects such as measuring carbon footprint, waste management, and policy implementation. Field tours to various sites, including the Aravali Biodiversity Park and local community centers, will be organised to provide students with real-world examples of successful waste management models and offer them opportunities to participate in exhibitions on composting.

Participants will be introduced to design thinking and creative problem-solving techniques, enabling them to collaborate on community action projects. Empowered to take leadership roles within their communities, students will be encouraged to initiate impactful activities such as cleanliness drives and tree-planting campaigns.

Reena Gupta, Advisor to the government of Delhi and leader of this initiative, emphasised the bootcamp’s objective to promote education for 21st-century leadership transformation and support the vision of the Delhi Education Revolution. She stated, “By incorporating climate education in schools, educational institutions play a crucial role in equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to understand and address the climate crisis and social environmental issues. Climate education fosters environmental citizenship, instills a sense of responsibility and accountability, and promotes effective resource management.”

Throughout the bootcamp, students will actively participate in initiatives focused on water and air quality, energy conservation, and the expansion of green spaces. They will also be tasked with organizing future awareness campaigns. The overarching goal of the bootcamp is to expose students to global discussions while sensitising them to local challenges,

thereby broadening their understanding of socio-environmental issues.

The launch of the “Environmental Leadership Bootcamp” by the Delhi government signifies a paradigm shift in the realm of climate and environmental education, rendering it accessible to a diverse tapestry of students across social spectrums.

This initiative breaks down barriers and ensures that students hailing from all social backgrounds can access and benefit from such crucial knowledge. By introducing this programme in government schools, where students previously had limited exposure to comprehensive environmental education, the Delhi government has made a powerful statement about inclusivity. This move not only equips young minds with the tools to understand and address environmental

challenges but also creates a more inclusive platform to celebrate this year’s World Environment Day.