Govt kept running away from Oppn’s questions in Budget session: Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP-JJP government was seen running away from the Opposition’s questions and its responsibilities, during the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

“The government was neither able to give any suitable answer on MSP of farmers, compensation for damages, old pension of employees, employment of youth, safety of citizens, relief from inflation, nor was it able to present a budget which could raise any hope,” he stated and added that the government did not extend the duration of the Budget session despite repeated demands.

“In the Budget, the government did not take any positive initiative regarding the development of the state. It seems that BJP-JJP themselves had accepted that this would be their last assembly session, and their departure of both is certain after this,” he said.

“The government has proved to be a complete failure in curbing crime, miscreants and gangsters. Incidents like murder, robbery, dacoity, ransom, kidnapping and rape have become common in Haryana,” he said.

“Today, the youth of Haryana are leaving their state due to lack of employment, but the government is considering temporary jobs of Kaushal Nigam, which exploits educated youth, as a big achievement. This is not employment but youth are being appointed as a daily wager. In this, the youth are not given salary but nominal wages. Instead of HSSC-HPSC, youth are selected in Skill Corporation through Digital Labor Chowk,” Hooda said.

“Fixed government recruitment is for 58 years, whereas the contract of Kaushal Nigam is for 1 year, it can also be terminated at any moment. The government is continuously exploiting the youth through Skill Corporation, eliminating permanent jobs and the reservation system. When the Congress government is formed, 2 lakh vacant posts will be filled,” he assured.