‘Govt keen to ensure timely promotions of employees’

NEW DELHI: The central government is keen to ensure timely promotions of its employees without the slightest delay, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said.



The minister made the assertion while speaking to a delegation of the Central Secretariat Rajbhasha Seva Sangathan which called on him Monday.

The members of the delegation thanked him for clearing the backlog of delayed promotion cases by ordering mass promotions and requested for similar disposal of remaining cases pertaining to Rajbhasha officials, a statement issued on Tuesday by the Personnel Ministry said. Assuring that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is equally concerned about the timely promotions of government employees in various cadres, he said that in June this year, the DoPT had approved the mass promotion of 1,592

officials working in the capacity of Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) to the post of SOs on ad-hoc basis with immediate effect.