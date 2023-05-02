Govt jobs given to more than 29K youth, more in pipeline, asserts CM Mann

Chandigarh: Asserting that the state government has made the youth an equal partner in the socio-economic growth of the state by giving them employment, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the state government has so far given government jobs to more than 29,000 eligible youth.



Addressing the gathering during a function to hand over job letters to 200 youth in the departments of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Cooperation, the Chief Minister said that they had given the guarantee of jobs to the youth which is being fulfilled now in right earnest. He said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that so far more than 29,000 jobs have been given to the youth. Bhagwant Mann said that the jobs have been given completely based on merit adding that during the tenure of earlier governments, the youth had to yearn long for such jobs.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is accomplishing the gigantic task of giving jobs to youth in a phased manner. Bhagwant Mann said that a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of more than 29,000 has been challenged so far in the court.