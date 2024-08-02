Govt introduces Bill to amend disaster management law

New Delhi: The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday, aims to strengthen the efficient working of the national and state disaster management authorities besides bringing more clarity and convergence among stakeholders working in the field of disaster management.



The bill also aims to provide statutory status to certain pre-Act organisations like the National Crisis Management Committee and the High Level Committee.

Besides, it aims to strengthen the efficient working of the National Disaster Management Authority and state disaster management authorities, according to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

Union minister of state for mome Nityanand Rai, who introduced the bill, asserted that there is no interference in the rights of the states and disaster management is the first responsibility of the states.

The bill also aims to empower the National Disaster Management Authority and state disaster management authorities to prepare the disaster plan at national and state level instead of the National Executive Committee and the State Executive Committee.

It will provide for creation of disaster database at national and state level, to make provision for constitution of “Urban Disaster Management Authority” for state capital and large cities having municipal corporation and to make provision for constitution of “State Disaster Response Force” by the state government.

The original act, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, was enacted to provide for the effective management of disasters and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.