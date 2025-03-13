‘Govt intensifies steps to combat cyber offences’

NEW DELHI: To check the growing menace of cyber crimes, including online arrest scams, the government has taken a slew of steps to improve cybersecurity and create public awareness.

While acknowledging that ‘police’ and ‘public order’ are state subjects in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, the Central government continues to extend support to state and union territory law enforcement agencies in the form of advisories and financial aid.

To counter the increasing threat, the Ministry of Home Affairs has set up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to address cyber crimes in a coordinated and holistic manner. A helpline number, 1930, free of cost, has also been operationalised for the real-time reporting of cases of cyber fraud.