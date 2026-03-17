Govt: Indian airlines cancelled 4,335 flights due to West Asia crisis

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that Indian airlines have cancelled 4,335 flights and foreign carriers 1,187 flights so far in the wake of the West Asia conflict.



The escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations due to airspace closures in the West Asia region.

Replying to a supplementary query during Question Hour, the minister asserted that the safety of airline operations is the topmost priority.

“Regarding the cancellations that have happened because of airspace closure in West Asia, almost till now, in a cumulative, Indian carriers have cancelled up to 4,335 flights, and foreign carriers have cancelled up to 1,187 flights,” Naidu said.

Stating that the safety of the operations is the topmost priority during this crisis, the minister said there is no reason for us to operate in this area when the airspace itself is closed.

Naidu said the aviation ministry and the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) are in constant communication with the regulators in those specific countries.

“Whenever there was a slot available for us to operate, we have operated. And I can tell you that almost 2,19,780 people have travelled during this crisis time also,” the minister said.

Naidu said his department and the DGCA have ensured safe operations in collaboration with the authorities there.

“And right now, there are still some airspace which is still closed, and we are trying to do our best to facilitate for them. But first and foremost, the airspace has to be open. It has to be safe to travel. Only then we can have the regular travel take place,” the minister said.