Govt in talks with striking medical students: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the doubts of medical students regarding the bond policy were being cleared and that senior officers were holding continuous talks with the doctors and medical students regarding their issues. The chief minister expressed hope that the matter would be resolved soon.

Khattar said that the bond policy was explained to the students on Friday. Senior officers and administrative officers of medical education are holding regular talks with these students.

He clarified that the bond policy does not mean to harass the family of any doctor or poor family and that it would apply only to those who wish to join the private sector instead of the government.

He said that out of the total bond amount of Rs. 40 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh which the MBBS student has paid in the 4 years will be excluded from that amount. Interest is also not being charged from them. The transaction in this regard after the completion of the degree will be done only with the bank concerned, said Khattar. The Chief Minister said that if a private practitioner wishes to repay early, he can do the same anytime as there is no set time limit for the same. He said that bond policy has been implemented to encourage MBBS students for choosing government service to discharge their duties after completing their medical studies in government medical colleges.