Govt in process of filling 112 HC judges’ post, 324 posts of HC judges vacant: Law Min in RS

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that the government is in the process of filling up 112 vacant posts of High



Court judges.

There are more than 320 vacancies in various High Courts where 790 judges are working as against the sanctioned strength of 1,114, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Meghwal also said that according to the existing Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), the transfer of chief justices and judges of the High Courts are to be made in public interest — for promoting better administration of justice throughout the country.

“No timeline has been prescribed in the MoP for transfer of judges from one High Court to another,” he said.

As on December 4, the top court is functioning with its sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the CJI.

As regards the High Courts, against the sanctioned strength of 1,114 judges, 790 judges are working and 324 posts are vacant, he said.

Meghwal said as on January of this year, 171 proposals received from High Court Collegiums were at different stages of processing.

This year 121 fresh proposals were received. Out of the total 292 proposals, 110 judges have been appointed and 60 recommendations were remitted to the High Courts on the advice of the Supreme Court Collegium. He also noted that as on December 4 this year, 122 proposals were at various stages of processing.

Out of these 122 proposals, 87 were sent to the Supreme Court Collegium for seeking advice. The Supreme Court Collegium has provided advice on 45 proposals, which are at various stages of processing in the government.