Govt highlights revenue & commercial viability of Vande Bharat train services

New Delhi: The Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday provided detailed insights into the revenue generation, losses, and commercial viability of the Vande Bharat train services operating between New Delhi and Varanasi. While replying to a starred question in Lok Sabha he addressed several key aspects of the train’s operations and plans and informed, that currently, the New Delhi-Varanasi sector is served by 27 pairs of train services, including two pairs of Vande Bharat services. The extension of train services is an ongoing process on Indian Railways, subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, and resource availability.

The minister further added that during the financial year 2024-25, up to October 2024, the overall occupancy of Vande Bharat Express trains serving passengers between Kanpur and Varanasi was recorded at 113.78 per cent. This high occupancy rate indicates that the train is commercially viable.

However, Vaishnaw did not provide specific details on the revenue generated or losses incurred by the Vande Bharat train between New Delhi and Varanasi over the last three years. But, the high occupancy rate suggests that the train has been successful in attracting passengers, which is a positive indicator of its commercial viability, he informed the Parliament.

He also mentioned in his answer that this high occupancy rate is a testament to the train’s popularity and its ability to meet the travel demands of passengers in this sector.

Further, when asked about the possibility of extending the Vande Bharat train route beyond Varanasi to its surrounding districts to improve its commercial viability, the minister indicated that the extension of train services is an ongoing process on Indian Railways. Such extensions are subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, and resource availability.

Also, the government continues to evaluate the potential for extending these services to surrounding districts, ensuring that the train services remain responsive to the needs and demands of passengers. With these developments, railways aim to enhance the travel experience and maintain the commercial success of its premium train services.