Govt highlights measures to boost safety of women & kids

NEW DELHI: The Government of India has enumerated an array of multi-dimensional initiatives to ensure safety, security, and justice for women and children all over the country. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar listed some of the key interventions by the Centre while reiterating that policing and maintenance of public order are state subjects as per the constitutional provisions.

The Centre has financially supported the setting up of Women Help Desks in every police station and operationalised the Emergency Response Support System (112) to provide a uniform number to all for immediate emergency assistance throughout the country. Safe City Projects are being implemented in eight metropolitan cities by deploying technology for enhancing women’s safety.

To facilitate this, monitoring and investigation have been enhanced through the launch of the National Database on Sexual Offenders and the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences. The government has also enhanced forensic capabilities.