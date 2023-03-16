Govt has ‘weaponised’ central agencies against Oppn: CPI(M)

New Delhi: Amid CBI and ED operations against opposition leaders, the CPI(M) has alleged the government has “weaponised” central agencies against non-BJP parties.



The latest editorial of the party mouthpiece, People’s Democracy, has listed a string of operations against opposition leaders conducted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate over the last few days.

It highlighted what it claimed was the “modus operandi the CBI files an

investigation report and leaning on this, the ED get into the act by invoking the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)”.

“The PMLA provisions are draconian and give the ED sweeping powers to arrest, search and seize property and keep people in jail with their getting bail extremely difficult.

“The Modi government has weaponised the central agencies, particularly the ED, against the opposition. The use of the ED and CBI as instruments is politically motivated,” the editorial said.

It further stated that the actions of the agencies served a “dual purpose”.

“On one hand it is used to suppress opposition parties by targeting its key leaders who are put away in jail for long periods without any trial or conviction thus making the process itself a punishment.

“The other aim is to break an opposition party by winning over selected leaders to join the BJP by the threat of CBI/ED action,” the CPI(M) mouthpiece said.

The editorial also alleged that the action against K Kavitha, BRS leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is because of the assembly elections in the state due by the end of this year.

“The BJP is making concerted efforts to achieve a breakthrough in the state. The ED’s summons to K Kavitha, BRS leader and daughter of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for involvement in the liquor scam in Delhi is a pointer of how the BJP aims to use the central agencies for its electoral purposes,” it said.

The editorial also claimed that 95 per cent of all the cases filed by the ED against politicians are against opposition leaders and elected representatives.

It remains to be found out whether the remaining 5 per cent of cases were ever pursued diligently, it said.