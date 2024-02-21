Govt has made Governor’s address a medium for telling official lies: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, reacting to the Governor’s address, said the BJP-JJP government has made the Governor’s address a medium for telling official lies, and spreading formal misconceptions.



“This time too, as always, the address lacked truth, factuality and reality. The government put the dignity of the Governor at stake, and handed over an address to him, which is far from the truth,” Hooda said.

Hooda said the government has made big claims of development, but the people of Haryana are at a loss to understand how development is possible without building any university or medical college, without establishing any power plant or IMT.

“People are asking how can there be development in the state without establishing any national and international level institute, without setting up any big industry, without investment and without employment,” he questioned.

“It seems that this coalition government is considering scams as development, record-breaking unemployment as growth, uncontrolled crime as progress, increasing drug addiction and inflation as upliftment, and the anger spread among the people as achievement.