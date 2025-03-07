Govt has ‘cheated’ ‘Maa Ganga’: Kharge

New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the winter abode of Goddess Ganga in Uttarakhand, Congress chief Mallikarjur Kharge took a swipe at him on Thursday, saying the government has only “cheated” ‘Maa Ganga’ in the name of cleaning the river.

Modi offered prayers at Mukhwa temple in Uttarkashi district in the morning. Mukhwa is located on the way to the Gangotri temple dedicated to Goddess Ganga. Her idol is moved to Mukhwa temple from Gangotri Dham every year after the closure of its gates for winter.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, “Modi Ji had stated that ‘Maa Ganga had called him’ but the truth is that he has ‘forgotten’ his guarantee of cleaning the Ganga!”

The Namami Gange scheme was launched nearly 11 years ago under which Rs 42,500 crore was to be used by March 2026, he said. “But the answers to questions in Parliament show that only Rs 19,271 crore have been spent till December 2024.”

“That is, the Modi government has not spent 55 per cent of the funds of the Namami Gange scheme. Why so much indifference towards Maa Ganga?” Kharge posted.

Addressing a rally in Harsil after praying at the Mukhwa temple, the Prime Minister said he feels blessed to visit Goddess Ganga’s winter abode.