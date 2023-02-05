Govt giving Rs 30 crore every year to Gaushalas for fodder: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government is taking effective steps to make the state’s gaushalas self-reliant. He said that a grant of Rs 30 crore is given every year for the fodder of cattle. The CM was addressing the occasion of the anniversary celebration of Shri Jagat Guru Brahmanand Gaushala in Panipat’s Kurana village.

The CM approved several demands for Kurana village. He approved the demand for widening four roads of the village to five and a half meters. With the population of the village being more than 10,000, he also announced to give the benefit of Mahagram Yojana to Kurana village, along with an assistance of Rs 21 lakh for Shri Jagat Guru Brahmanand Gaushala, Kurana.

Apart from this, MP Sanjay Bhatia and Krishan Lal Panwar announced Rs 11 lakh each, and MP Arvind Sharma announced Rs. 2.50 lakh for the Gaushala.

Emphasizing on making the cow a means of livelihood for the farmers again, he said, “For this, we have to take effective steps for the conservation and promotion of indigenous breeds of cows. Under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, Gokul Gram is being established at Government Livestock Farm, Hisar. The Haryana Gauvansh Research Centre has been opened in Panchkula by Haryana Gau Seva Aayog. In this, research work is going on phosphate-rich organic manure and vermicompost.”