Govt fully committed to maintaining law & order, says Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday emphasised that the state government is fully committed to maintaining law and order throughout the state. He directed the Police and Civil administration to work together as a team at the grassroots level to effectively eliminate crime and criminals.

“My aim is to make Haryana a zero-crime state,” he asserted, while chairing a state-level review meeting on crime and law and order here.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, Director General Prisons Muhammad Akil, Managing Director Haryana Police Housing Corporation OP Singh, ADGP CID Saurabh Singh and other senior officers of the Police department were present in the meeting.

While acknowledging that the crime rate has “significantly decreased” in the state, Saini stressed the need for continued, focused efforts to make the state a zero-crime zone.

He directed the police to listen patiently to all individuals visiting police stations, promptly register complaints, and take appropriate action. He stated that this approach would not only ensure timely justice for the victims but also strengthen their trust in the police.

The Chief Minister further instructed that the complainant should not have to make multiple visits to police stations to get an FIR registered. If, for any reason, an FIR cannot be registered, the police should provide clear reasons to satisfy the complainant.

While reviewing the actions against drug abuse, the Chief Minister stated that initiatives such as the Cyclothon and other programmes launched by the state government to raise awareness among youth about the harmful effects of drugs have yielded positive results.