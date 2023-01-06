Govt fulfilled major promise by providing 25,000 jobs in 9 months: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Asserting that the state government has fulfilled its promise by providing record 25,000 jobs in around nine months, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that the state is on the threshold of witnessing revolutionary changes in the Education, Employment and Health sectors in 2023.

The CM, while handing over job letters to 3910 master cadre teachers, said that after the formation of the government, he had promised that 25,000 jobs will be given during the first year of their tenure. He said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for him that this promise has been fulfilled merely in around nine months as his government has given jobs to 25,000 youth in various departments. Mann said that the sole criteria for these jobs have been merit and the capability of the youth.

Mann said that in the Education sector, only the recruitment of 6635 ETT teachers is already going on, adding that a new advertisement for the recruitment of 5994 other teachers has also been issued. He said that this process will also be completed very soon transparently and smoothly. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that the state government will also regularise services of around 23000 temporary employees shortly.

The CM said that the Education, Health, and Employment sectors are three core areas of his government. He said that the current year will witness major changes as the state government is zealously working on them. He said that the major focus of the state government is to check the brain drain from the state by upscaling infrastructure and manpower in these sectors.

Extending best wishes to the teachers for getting the employment letters, Mann described them as the ‘second parents’ who play a pivotal role in the comprehensive development of a child. He called upon the newly recruited teachers to play a proactive role in shaping the destiny of the students. He said that these students should be well-groomed as gems so that they can excel in every field.