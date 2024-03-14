Govt forms tribunal to look into ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K

New Delhi: The Centre has constituted a tribunal, consisting of Justice Navin Chawla of the Delhi High Court, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (JeI) as a banned organisation.

On February 27, the central government had extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, for five more years for its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on February 28, 2019. The Home Ministry, while extending the ban for five years, stated that Jel’s activities pose threats to internal security, public order, and national unity.