Govt extends ban on pro-Khalistan group SFJ for 5 years

New Delhi: The ban on pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), founded by US-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has been extended by the Centre for five years for its relentless anti-India activities.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Union Home Ministry said the SFJ was declared a banned organisation five years ago under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-national activities. The notification said the Central government is of the opinion that the SFJ continues to indulge in the activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country and is involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab and elsewhere, intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

It said that the SFJ is in close touch with militant outfits and activists, and is supporting violent form of extremism and militancy in Punjab and elsewhere to carve out a sovereign Khalistan out of territory of India. The pro-Khalistan separatist group is encouraging and aiding the activities for secession of a part of the Indian territory and supporting separatist groups fighting for this purpose in India and elsewhere by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

The Home Ministry said the government feels that if the unlawful activities of the SFJ are not curbed and controlled immediately, it is likely to escalate its subversive activities including attempts to carve out Khalistan nation out of the territory of India by destabilising the government established by law.