Govt extends ban imposed on NSCN(K)

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday decided to extend the ban imposed on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)] along with all its factions, wings and front organisations for five more years due to its involvement in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

The ban will be effective from September 28 for a period of five years, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification said.

The Central government is of the opinion that the NSCN (K) has declared its aim to create a sovereign Nagaland incorporating the Naga inhabited areas of the Indo-Myanmar region by secession from the Indian Union and aligned itself with other unlawful associations like the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA (I)], People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA), it said.

The group is also indulged in kidnapping for ransom and extortion of money from businessmen, government officials and other civilians.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the central government hereby declares the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)] along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as an unlawful association.”

The ministry said several activities have been noted where NSCN (K) cadres were involved between September 28, 2020 and April 30, 2025. These include registration of 71 cases against its cadres with 56 chargesheets filed and 35 cadres prosecuted, involvement of its cadres in 51 other criminal activities, arrest of 85 cadres and surrender by 69 cadres and recovery of 69 arms, 52 magazines, 931 live rounds, 10 grenades, 150 detonators, three explosives gel tubes, 200 grams trinitrotoluene 1.5 kg IED and 800 grams of other explosives.