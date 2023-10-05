Govt eases rules to support cable TV industry growth

New Delhi: Aiming to make the regulatory landscape more business-friendly and enhance investor confidence, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday informed key amendments to the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. These amendments provide an operational mechanism for implementing the decriminalised provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, of 1995. In a bid to make the rules more friendly for businesses and to boost the confidence of investors, the government has introduced some important changes to the rules- provide a way to put into practice the relaxed provisions.



The government says that the amendments, which came into force on Tuesday, with the enactment of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023, imprisonment provisions have been replaced with a range of monetary penalties and non-monetary measures, such as advisory, warning, and censure. These measures will be enforced through designated officers defined in the newly amended rules. This means that instead of going to jail, people and companies who don’t follow the rules can now face fines and other non-punitive actions like warnings and advice. These new rules will be enforced by specific officers, as laid out in the updated rules.

Previously, Section 16 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, had prescribed imprisonment for contraventions under its provisions, with penalties of up to 2 years for the first offence and 5 years for subsequent ones.

The goal of these changes is to make sure that people and businesses follow the rules by teaching and encouraging them rather than punishing them severely for small mistakes.

The amended provision allows for a range of penalties, offering flexibility in addressing different types of contraventions, to respond differently depending on the seriousness of the violation. The introduction of designated officers streamlines the enforcement process, simplifying it and relieving the criminal justice system.

Section 16, now, there are penalties for repeat offenders, including the possibility of losing their registration. This makes sure that everyone is treated fairly and discourages people from breaking the rules over and over again. The inclusion of an appeal mechanism allows individuals or entities to challenge penalties or decisions, ensuring a fair and transparent process and guarding against potential abuse of power.

Additionally, the amendments define some common terms used in the cable TV industry for the first time, ensuring everyone is on the same page.

Currently, over 1400 Multi-system Operators are registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The decriminalisation of contraventions under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and their replacement with civil penalties are expected to boost stakeholders’ confidence and promote ease of doing business in the cable television sector.

The government believes that these reforms signify a progressive step towards aligning regulations with the changing dynamics of the industry and fostering a more conducive environment for investment and growth.