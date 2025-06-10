Govt designates Nathu La & Lipulekh La as immigration posts for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday designated Nathu La in Sikkim and Lipulekh La (Gunji) in Uttarakhand as the authorised immigration check-posts on a temporary basis for entry into and exit from India for pilgrims of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

The Ministry of External Affairs organises the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra during June-September each year through two routes – Lipulekh Pass and Nathu La Pass.

This year’s Yatra will be the first since the Covid-19 pandemic. It was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic and subsequently due to military standoff with China.

In a notification, the home ministry said the Central government has designated the Nathu La check-post located in the East Sikkim district as an authorised immigration check-post on a temporary basis for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for the pilgrims of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

In an identical notification, the home ministry said that in pursuance of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Central government has designated the Lipulekh La (Gunji) check-post located in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district as an authorised immigration check-post on a temporary basis for entry into/exit from India for the pilgrims of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. The Yatra known for its religious value and cultural significance is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. agencies

Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, Kailash Manasarovar also holds religious importance for Jains and Buddhists.

The Yatra is open to eligible Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports, who wish to proceed to Kailash Manasarovar for religious purposes.