Govt designates CISF as safety regulator for 250 seaports

New Delhi: In a move to strengthen security across major and minor Indian seaports, the Centre has designated the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the new safety regulator for the about 250 maritime facilities, officials said on Friday.

The designation of the central paramilitary force under the Union Home Ministry has been done by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways through an order issued on November 18, CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Dahiya said.

This is a significant reform and a path-breaking step to enhance security across India’s seaports. As ports play a vital role in trade, logistics and India’s growing Blue Economy, the government is introducing a series of measures to modernise and standardise port security nationwide, he said.

The CISF has been designated as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) for seaports.

An RSO acts as a regulator for seaport security.