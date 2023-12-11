Govt defends change in NMC logo, says it is part of India’s heritage

NEW DELHI: The Centre justified the decision on Monday to replace the emblem in the National Medical Commission’s logo with a picture of Dhanwantari, a physician of the Gods in Hindu mythology. The Centre claimed that this move was a reflection of India’s heritage and everyone must feel proud of it.



When the TMC’s Santanu Sen raised the issue of the change in the logo through a Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Dhanwantari is a symbol of Indian medical science.

The minister said the logo is designed by taking inspiration from the country’s heritage.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) logo was adopted in 1934 after the Indian Medical Council Act, 1933, was enacted. The law defined medicine as “modern scientific medicine and includes surgery and obstetrics” and the logo used was based on the international symbol for medicine -- the staff of Aesclepius, the Greek god of medicine and healing.

While there has been no official announcement of a change in the Commission’s logo, a black and white logo with the depiction of Dhanwantari at the centre reportedly appeared in December 2022. The colourised version appeared a couple of

months later.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Sen demanded the restoration of the National Medical Commission’s previous logo. The “change of logo” was absolutely not needed. It symbolises one particular religion,” he added.