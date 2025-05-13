Govt debunks fake infographic about Indian losses in Op Sindoor

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s fact-checking unit on Monday debunked an infographic circulating online that falsely claimed India suffered heavier losses than Pakistan in the recent military conflict between the two countries. The PIB said that the infographic, doing the rounds on social media with the logo of international news network CNN, is fake and part of a propaganda campaign. "CNN never ran any such story or infographic comparing losses," it added. The PIB has uncovered multiple fake social media posts in recent days following the military conflict between India and Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor', under which India launched a strike on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. It was launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

These posts are "part of a propaganda campaign" being run since May 7-8 following 'Operation Sindoor'.