Govt data: Over 16L people renounce Indian citizenship since 2011

New Delhi: Over 16 lakh Indians have given up Indian citizenship since 2011 including 183,741 this year, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday. The data was provided by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. He said the number of Indians who renounced citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people gave it up in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017. In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 renounced citizenship in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 & 1,63,370 in 2021.