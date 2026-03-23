Govt continuously moving forward to uproot terrorism, Naxalism: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that over the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been continuously moving forward to uproot terrorism and Naxalism from the country.

The Chief Minister was addressing a Shaheedi Diwas programme organised in Gurugram by the Home Developers Association in honour of Central Reserve Police Force personnel martyred in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, an official statement said.

About 75 CRPF and a state police personnel were killed in a Maoist attack on April 6, 2010, in the thick Mukrana forests of Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

Paying tribute to the soldiers killed in Dantewada, Saini said that a true patriot sacrifices everything for the nation, and assured that the state government stands firmly with the families of martyrs.

The BJP leader said that the mantra of “Nation First” is guiding the country today. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has strengthened not only its border security but also its internal security over the past 11 years.

On this occasion, Saini paid floral tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, and announced the installation of a statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Leisure Valley Park.

He also presented a cheque of Rs 38.25 lakh to DIG CRPF Param Shivam for the welfare of the personnel of the reserve police.