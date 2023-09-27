Govt committed to welfare, development of poor: Haryana CM

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that more schemes the government implements for the economically disadvantaged, it will be for the well being of the society.



The government is committed to the welfare and development of poor and deprived communities, he added.

Khattar made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a Jan Samvad program held at Karnal late last evening.

During the event, he attentively heard the concerns of individuals from various segments of society and directed the relevant officials to address these issues promptly.

Highlighting initiatives aimed at transforming the system, Khattar mentioned the introduction of a Parivar Pahchan Patra (PPP) for every household—an unprecedented step by the government.

The data recorded in the PPP is exceptionally accurate, encompassing information about births and deaths. He mentioned the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, which provides health insurance

Referring to the provision of old age pension of Rs 2750 for individuals with an annual income up to Rs 3 lakh,

Khattar highlighted that, based on income records in the PPP, pensions have now been automatically extended to approximately 80,000 residents of the state, eliminating the need for them to visit government offices.

He said that Haryana is leading the way as the first state to grant widowers a monthly pension of Rs 2750 after reaching the age of 40.

In addition, the government has also decided to provide pensions to unmarried individuals aged 45 to 60.