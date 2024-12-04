Govt committed to upholding honour, self-respect of Divyang people: PM

New Delhi: For India, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is akin to a “holy day” and respect for the disabled is “rooted in the ideology of India” from scriptures to folk texts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in a blog post on his website on the occasion.

Quoting a verse from the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, the PM said, “There is a shloka in c- Utsaho balavanarya, naastyutsaahatparam balam. Sotsahasyasti lokesmin, na kinchidapi durlabham. The essence of the shloka is that nothing is impossible in the world for a person who has enthusiasm in his mind.”

PM Modi reaffirmed his government’s dedication to upholding the dignity, self-respect, and empowerment of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the transformative policies and initiatives implemented over the last decade aimed at improving the lives of ‘Divyangjan’. “Our government is committed to upholding the honour and self-respect of our ‘Divyang’ brothers and sisters across the country. The policies and decisions we have made for them in the last 10 years are direct proof of this,” he wrote.

PM Modi also shared a detailed blog celebrating the courage, achievements, and contributions of ‘Divyangjan’, reflecting on India’s deep-rooted respect for inclusivity as enshrined in its cultural ethos and Constitution. “The Constitution of India inspires us to work for equality and upliftment of the poor. Over the last decade, we have laid a strong foundation for the progress of ‘Divyangjan’ through inclusive policies,” he said.

Reflecting on landmark initiatives such as the ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’, launched nine years ago, PM Modi noted its impact in removing barriers and fostering accessibility in public spaces and transport. “Sugamya Bharat not only removed many obstacles from the path of Divyangjan but also gave them a life of respect and prosperity,” he further added.