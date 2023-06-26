Govt committed to protect the interests of landowners: Khattar

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar underscored the importance of safeguarding the interests of landowners as the government undertakes the task of laying power lines that traverse farmlands and fields.



While addressing officers of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam at the Huda Convention Center in Faridabad on Sunday, the Chief Minister advocated for the development of a policy that would protect the rights of landowners and ensure equitable compensation as per established regulations.

This approach seeks to guarantee the contentment of all landowners affected by the power projects. During the meeting, PK Das, Chairman of Power Corporations through video conferencing updated the Chief Minister on the current status of the power projects.

Additionally, the Managing Director of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Mohammed Shayin provided a detailed overview of various ongoing projects undertaken by the corporation. He highlighted the progress of the construction of a new power line for high-speed power supply, extending from the 400 KV substation at Prithla to the substation at Sector-78.

Notably, the farmers from Tigaon and Dayalpur villages have requested an increase in the compensation amount. The foundation work for approximately 124 towers has been completed, covering more than a dozen villages in Prithla and Tigaon along this 29.5-kilometer-long power line. He directed the officers to formulate policies that prioritize the welfare of farmers. He emphasized the importance of effective coordination among the Power Corporation officials to address the concerns of farmers promptly.