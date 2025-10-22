Govt committed to making MP leading milk-producer: CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that the state government is committed to making Madhya Pradesh the country’s leading milk-producing state by promoting cattle rearing, dairy development, and natural farming in partnership with society.

Addressing the state-level Govardhan Puja programme here, the Chief Minister extended greetings on Deepotsav, Govardhan Puja and Annakoot Mahotsav, saying the festival embodies India’s deep respect for nature and social harmony. “Every home, every cowshed, every village today has become Vrindavan, and we all have become Gopals,” he said, adding that Govardhan Puja is a festival of environmental protection and coexistence.

CM Yadav said cows are the soul of Sanatan culture, and their milk, dung and urine are now scientifically recognised for their usefulness. Cow-based products are effective even against serious diseases such as cancer, while houses plastered with cow dung are less affected by radiation. “The world is once again acknowledging the value of natural and organic farming,” he noted.

Highlighting the economic potential of livestock, the Chief Minister said animal husbandry plays a vital role in doubling farmers’ income. Madhya Pradesh currently contributes 9 per cent of India’s milk production, and the government aims to raise this share to 20 per cent.

The state has increased the assistance to gaushalas from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per cow per day and is ensuring regular availability of milk, dung and urine for productive use.

The Chief Minister performed Govardhan Puja amid Vedic chants, worshipped the symbolic Govardhan Parvat and fed gauvansh. He also visited stalls exhibiting dairy and organic products and honoured individuals and organisations for their exemplary contribution to gauvansh welfare.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Lakhan Patel and other public representatives and citizens were present on the occasion.