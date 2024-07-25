Govt committed to making Haryana Police leading force, says CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday that police work is challenging, and the Haryana Police is performing its duties with patience even in difficult and adverse circumstances. The government is committed to making Haryana Police the leading police force in the country. He mentioned that the Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP) has been implemented for fair recruitment in the police department. Training institutes should ensure that a police official is not only a good policeman but also a good citizen.



The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering as the Chief Guest at the passing-out parade held at the Police Training College in Sunaria, Rohtak district, marking the completion of training for 1,265 jawans from 18 companies. Earlier, he inspected the parade contingents from an open jeep and took the salute during the grand march past. The Chief Minister congratulated the jawans upon completing their training.

Saini stated that the government is committed to ensuring the safety of life and property for everyone. With the induction of these jawans into the Haryana Police, the strength of the police force will increase. He urged all the jawans to perform their duties with hard work and dedication to enhance the efficiency of the police force. Of the 1,265 jawans trained, 765 received their training from the Sunaria Police Academy, and 500 from the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.

He called on police personnel to serve the country with a spirit of dedication while also engaging in social service. He noted that in approximately 10 and a half years, the government has provided employment to more than 1.32 lakh youths on merit.