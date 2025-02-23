Govt committed to improving standard of living: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that the state government is taking “well-planned and meaningful” steps to ensure that every citizen benefits directly from government schemes.

He said that the government is deeply committed to ensuring that the interests of the common people are never overlooked.

He made the remarks during his visit to Faridabad. The CM held a direct dialogue with the people during the visit.

As part of the visit, he also paid tribute to great personalities by garlanding their statues.

While interacting with the public, he highlighted that, in addition to enhancing rail and road connectivity, the government plans to extend metro services from Ballabhgarh to Palwal in the near future.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is working with a strong commitment to public service, ensuring that people receive the benefits of government services right at their doorsteps.

He said that both the Central and state governments are focused on achieving equal development, free from any discrimination.

The CM said that all essential services are being made available online so that the people do not require making frequent rounds to offices. As a result, citizens are able to complete their tasks more efficiently and with greater transparency.