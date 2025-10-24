Govt committed to farmers’ welfare: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the government is continuously working in the interest of farmers. Be it is increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugarcane or for crops like paddy and wheat, every step is being taken to enhance farmers’ income, he said.

The Chief Minister was interacting with farmers at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, here on Thursday. A large number of farmers from Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, and other districts met the Chief Minister to express their gratitude for the increase in sugarcane MSP announced on the occasion of Diwali.