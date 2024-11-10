Govt committed to ensuring continuous supply of DAP fertilizer: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that his government is committed to ensuring the continuous supply of DAP fertilizer in the state so that farmers do not face any trouble while sowing Rabi crops. Urging farmers not to pay attention to rumours, the CM said on Saturday that till today, a stock of 23,118 metric tonnes of DAP is available in various districts and within the next two to three days, 9,172 metric tonnes more DAP will be received. CM Saini said that the state government has made all arrangements for the availability of fertilizers. He said that Congress leaders are working to “mislead the farmers whereas the truth is that adequate stock of fertilizers is available in Haryana and its distribution is also being ensured properly”.

CM Saini further said that the state’s DAP stock is equal to last year’s demand. Last year, from October 1 to November 9, the consumption of DAP was 1,46,152 metric tonnes. This time till November 9, 1,54,540 metric tonnes have been consumed, he said, adding the Central government has allotted 1,10,200 metric tonnes of DAP to Haryana for the month of November. Apart from this, 71,281 metric tonnes of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and 24,343 metric tonnes of NPK stock are still available in the state, the CM added.