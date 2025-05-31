Govt clears 14 lakh metric tons of silt from 77 drains

New Delhi: The Delhi government has by this month cleared around 14 lakh metric tons of silt from 77 major drains across the national Capital, officials on Friday said.

Of the 228 km road length identified to be repaired in the 100-day action plan, the PWD has completed the work on 66 km till May 29, they said.

The repair work includes recarpeting, patchwork, pothole repair and restoration of roads cut by other agencies. The road repair work is carried out by the PWD from mid-March to mid-June and then it stops because of monsoon season.