Govt clarifies Revised Disability Pension Rule for Armed Forces

NEW DELHI: In a bid to dispel misconceptions and provide a comprehensive understanding of the recently revised Entitlement Rules about the grant of Disability Pension for Armed Forces personnel, the Ministry of Defence convened a significant meeting with ex-servicemen representatives in the national capital on Friday.



The government emphasised that the Revised Entitlement Rules are the result of a careful study that involved all three services, including the Armed Forces Medical Services, the Ex-servicemen Welfare (ESW) department, and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Finance. The primary objective of this study was twofold- to ensure that military personnel who sustain injuries or disabilities during their service are treated fairly and receive the necessary support, and to prevent any misuse of the generous provisions in place.

The Revised Entitlement Rules will only apply to personnel retiring after September 21 of this year, and they will not be retroactive. They will further not alter the emoluments of War widows, family pensioners, or veterans in any way.

The ministry also ensured during the meeting that there would be no alterations in the entitlement for any category of personnel receiving compensation for death or disability.

The term “Disability Element” has been changed to “Impairment Relief,” specifically for those personnel who continue to serve despite disabilities and do not retire due to their nature. The ministry assured that this name change will not affect entitlements or emoluments.

Besides, the revised policy aims to ensure that Armed Forces personnel are not disadvantaged compared to their civilian counterparts. Also, the revision of Entitlement Rules and the Guide to Medical Officers is intended to boost operational efficiency and motivation among all ranks in the Armed Forces.

Officials from the defence ministry underlined that this move will promote transparency and understanding among ex-servicemen and the armed forces community regarding the revised rules and their implications.

The government remains committed to the welfare of Armed Forces personnel and their families, and this initiative is a significant step towards ensuring fair treatment and support for those who have served their nation with dedication and valour, they assured.