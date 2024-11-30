Govt claims 13L litres of ‘Rail Neer’ supplied daily’

new delhi: Approximately 13 lakh litres of packaged drinking water -- ‘Rail Neer’ -- are being supplied to train passengers across the railway network daily, the government informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

Apprising the Lower House about the Indian Railways’ endeavour to provide safe and potable drinking water facilities at all stations, the government also provided zone-wise details of the water vending machines (WVMs) installed there.

“To ensure the quality of drinking water being made available at the railway stations, instructions exist for periodical checking and required corrective action to be taken.

“Regular inspection and maintenance of drinking water facilities is carried out and complaints are attended to promptly,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while responding to a question raised by BJP MP Anup Sanjay Dhotre seeking to know the supply of drinking water at railway stations across the country

“Complaints regarding deficiency in services, including water supply, are received through various channels such as public complaints, web portals, social media, etc. These complaints are received at various levels, including the Railway Board, zonal railways, division office,” Vaishnaw said. “They are then forwarded and necessary action is taken to address the issues.”